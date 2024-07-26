Eatertainment Venue Opens in Georgia

A new restaurant and entertainment center recently opened in Gainesville, Ga. Called Decoy, the venue combines “an elevated dining experience” with a 9-hole mini-golf course, six duckpin bowling lanes, two golf simulator bays and a stage for live music, according to Now Habersham.

The eatertainment facility is the brainchild of Rand and Macy Carswell, best known for their work on The Chattahoochee Grill and Pop Catering & Events. Before that, Rand worked as a private chef for celebrities and also appeared on Food Network’s Food Truck Face Off in 2014.

“It’s a privilege to bring a dining opportunity of this caliber to our hometown,” Rand said. “Decoy offers Gainesville and surrounding areas an upscale dining and gaming experience you’d typically find in a big city. We are humbled by this opportunity to both strengthen our roots and create a restaurant legacy in a city so special to both of us.”