Eatertainment Losing, Too

There’s no easy way to put it… all of the coronavirus-related recommendations – optional or mandatory – are putting dire strains on a lot of businesses. Temporary closures have become the norm, as have event cancellations and postponements. As FSR Magazine notes, eatertainment venues like Dave & Buster’s have been hit hard.

That particular company, they mention, has temporarily closed its 136 stores across 39 states (plus Puerto Rico and Canada) until further notice, and has seen its stock plummet from as high as $46.25 per share last month to $4.87 per share last week. (It has since rebounded somewhat to around $10/share after D&B announced a shareholder rights plan that prevents anyone from gaining control of the brand through open market accumulation.)

Main Event Entertainment has also closed all of its 44 venues; as has the 13-location chain Pinstripes. FSR also reports that CEC Entertainment (Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza’s parent company) is closing dining at corporate stores, though they’re remaining open for carryout and delivery.