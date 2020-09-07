“Eat Out to Help Out” Introduced in U.K.

In order to boost restaurant attendance in the U.K. during August, the government there contributed a 50% discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks with a maximum of a £10 discount per diner.

For example, a customer could purchase £20 of food and only pays £10, while the restaurant claims the additional £10 from the government. The restaurant industry in the U.K. has lobbied the government to extend the scheme, but many restaurants are committing to extending it and funding similar programs themselves.

Thanks to Sega’s Paul Williams for passing along this interesting news! He wonders if something similar could be put into action in the U.S. either through government, industry groups or FEC/restaurant chains.

Learn more at: www.gov.uk/guidance/get-a-discount-with-the-eat-out-to-help-out-scheme.