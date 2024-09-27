EAG Registration Opens

Registration for EAG Expo 2025 has opened five weeks early this year. The show, to be held at ExCeL London Jan. 14-16, is reportedly returning to its original opening times of 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday.

“EAG has a unique status as the world’s only business-to-business expo which caters for the entire land-based gambling, bingo and pay-to-play amusements sectors,” explained show director Nicola Lazenby.

“Research conducted ahead of the 2024 edition demonstrated exactly what EAG is all about with exhibitors confirming that they would be showing more than 1,000 product lines from 300 brands across the three days of the show – a clear demonstration of the sheer scale of the opportunity that’s available for visitors at EAG.”

Learn more at www.eagexpo.com.