Drip City Arcade Bar Offering 13-Plus Night

The new 21-and-over arcade bar Drip City in Waterville, Maine, will now have Teen Tuesday as part of its offering – allowing those ages 13-and-over to enjoy the establishment.

According to B98.5, the business is also offering 15% off for visitors who post a selfie to social media and tag @dripcityarcadebar (while at the venue, of course).

Teen Tuesday at Drip City Arcade Bar began May 18 and will run each Tuesday from 3-10 p.m. Join them for food and games and learn more at www.dripcityarcadebar.com.