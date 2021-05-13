Drew Brees Opening Another Surge Entertainment

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, co-owner of Surge Entertainment, is bringing a new facility to Bossier City, La., according to KSLA. The venue will open at the Pierre Bossier Mall in a space formerly occupied by Virginia College.

Surge Entertainment has arcades, golf simulators, trampoline parks and restaurants. The company has 14 already-operating venues, including others in Louisiana (Lafayette, Metairie and West Monroe).

They also have locations in Columbia, S.C.; Fayetteville and Winston-Salem, N.C.; Homewood and Opelika, Ala.; Fort Walton and Jacksonville, Fla.; Newport News, Richmond and Virginia Beach, Va.; and Oklahoma City, Okla. Learn more at www.surgefun.com.