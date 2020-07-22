Dr. Fauci Calls Bars Virus “Hot Spots”

In a recent interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, N.Y. Times op-ed columnist Jennifer Senior asked: “You said (steps to recovery) would be nicer if some things were more uniform. Like what?” Dr. Fauci: “The fundamentals. Wear a mask. Avoid crowds. Close the bars. Bars are the hot spots.”

The top infectious disease doctor in the U.S., Fauci also said in the interview that he thinks a vaccine will be available sometime in 2021. He added: “The guidelines that we put out a couple of months ago, those should be followed and appreciated as the vehicle to open the country, as opposed to the obstacle to opening the country.”