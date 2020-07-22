Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»Dr. Fauci Calls Bars Virus “Hot Spots”

Dr. Fauci Calls Bars Virus “Hot Spots”

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

In a recent interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, N.Y. Times op-ed columnist Jennifer Senior asked: “You said (steps to recovery) would be nicer if some things were more uniform. Like what?” Dr. Fauci: “The fundamentals. Wear a mask. Avoid crowds. Close the bars. Bars are the hot spots.”

The top infectious disease doctor in the U.S., Fauci also said in the interview that he thinks a vaccine will be available sometime in 2021. He added: “The guidelines that we put out a couple of months ago, those should be followed and appreciated as the vehicle to open the country, as opposed to the obstacle to opening the country.”

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.