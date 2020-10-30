Dover Skating Center Celebrates 40th Anniversary

The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 18 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Dover Skating Center. According to the Cape Gazette, the business has been Wahlig family-owned since the beginning. (If that name rings a bell, you may remember that Cort Wahlig was recently named president of the Roller Skating Assn.)

The skating center offers private and group lessons for skaters of all ages, plus has a snack bar. It’s known for being a great place to celebrate birthdays, graduations and holidays. Learn more at www.doverskate.com.