Dottie Hopkins Retires from Van Brook Tokens

After 38 years, Dottie Hopkins is retiring from coin distributor Van Brook. Her last day is today, April 30. “We’re super said to see her go, but happy she’ll be able to enjoy her retirement,” said Gibson Olpp, marketing assistant at Osborne Coinage. “She’s been selling tokens and coins since I was in junior high.” Ray Castro ([email protected]) will be taking over her accounts. He can also be reached at 800-488-2646 ext. 231.

In other news, Olpp reported that TokensDirect (a division of Osborne Coinage) and Van Brook will reopen for business on May 4, per guidelines of the Ohio governor. “We will require our employees to wear masks, take their temperature upon entering the building, and we may be staggering shifts and machines to ensure social distancing is maintained,” he said. None of their employees had to be furloughed during the stay-at-home order. Learn more at www.osbornecoin.com,www.tokensdirect.com or www.vanbrooktokens.com.