Don MacBrayne Passes On

The bowling industry is mourning the recent loss of Don MacBrayne, who had a 50-plus year run in his field.

MacBrayne was recognized as BPAA’s Proprietor of the Year in 2022 for his efforts at The Summit, a small chain of bowling entertainment centers in Colorado that he launched with a trio of developers. In 2022, The Summit was sold to Main Event (which was then, of course, later acquired by Dave & Buster’s).

Don continued to do consultant work in the industry, calling himself “semi-retired.” He also had a position on the AMOA board and just a couple of weeks ago attended the Colorado association’s meeting in Denver.

MacBrayne’s long career in bowling started in 1973 when he was in high school working at a 36-lane center in Vancouver, Canada, where he grew up. He got involved with Brunswick Zone XL’s management program and eventually became a general manager for the FEC brand’s locations from Vancouver all the way down the West Coast to Los Angeles.

He did that for about 16 years, then became a multi-unit operator for the company and retired in 2013 as its VP of operations.

Don will be remembered for his love of the industry and his infectious positive attitude, as well as his tireless efforts to make great fun for all.

He told RePlay last year: “The beauty about bowling-anchored FECs – and FECs in general – is you really are a big part of the community. With The Summit, we decided early that we were going to be a big part of the community and a big part of our team members’ lives.”