Disney Patents AR Tech for Simulator

Disney has filed a patent for a Virtual World Simulator that will allow it to simulate augmented digital worlds without the need for users to wear headsets or glasses, reports IGN.

The Walt Disney Company was granted a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark company on Dec. 28 that will allow them to create real-world theme park rides where multiple users will be able to “simultaneously experience a 3D virtual world without the need for wearable peripherals.”

The virtual spaces would be created using an array of high-speed projectors and a method known as SLAM – Simultaneous Localization and Mapping.