Disney Parks to Lay Off 28,000 Workers in U.S.

The Walt Disney Company recently announced a plan to lay off 28,000 U.S. employees, including some at Disney World and Disneyland, as it continues to deal with the impacts of Covid-19.

In a press release, Disney Parks chairman Josh D’Amaro said the limited capacity at opened parks and the prolonged closure of Disneyland in California forced the company to make “the very difficult decision” to reduce its workforce.

The employees come from all levels of the company’s Parks, Experiences and Products division. Cuts impact hourly, salaried, non-union and union workers. About 67% of the 28,000 are part-time workers.