Disney Magic Coming Back: California Theme Parks Get Reopening Date

Theme parks in California can open up as of April 1, when restrictions on certain outdoor activities are lifted in the state. Disneyland has announced its resort and adventure park will be open with the required 15% limited capacity by late April. It’ll be the first time they and similar venues have operated since March 2020.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said it takes quite a bit of time to get the park ready for guests. “This includes recalling more than 10,000 furloughed cast members and retraining them to be able to operate according to the state of California’s new requirements,” he said. “I am pleased to say the response has been great thus far – our cast members are excited to get back to work. And this is also good news for the Anaheim community, which depends on Disneyland for jobs and business generated by visitors.

Indoor rides at theme parks are still not allowed, though indoor dining and other activities have begun to open in most of the state.