Director Kevin Smith to Have Pop-Up at Arcade Bar in June

Mooby’s, the fictional restaurant from Kevin Smith films like Clerks and Dogma, will take over the second floor of Up-Down Arcade Bar in Milwaukee from June 7-14, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The fake-turned-real restaurant serves beef and vegan burgers, “cookies from the mall” and merchandise. It came to life during the pandemic as a traveling pop-up aimed at driving traffic to the host businesses like Up-Down.

Tickets go on sale today, May 26, and are $29 a person, which includes the main meal. Learn more at www.moobyspopup.com and www.updownarcadebar.com.