Dinosaur-Themed Mini-Golf Now Open

Jurassic Putt, an 18-hole mini-golf course that’s (obviously) dinosaur-centric, recently opened in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, according to Insauga.

The venue, located in Chinguacousy Park, is open on weekends this June with more hours coming in July. It features animatronic dinos with each hole displaying educational facts about the animals.

As for the course, players will have to “dodge the swinging tail of a massive Brachiosaurus, navigate through the dense foliage of the Jurassic jungle, and carefully putt your ball past the menacing jaws of a T-Rex.” Head over to www.jurassicputt.ca for more.