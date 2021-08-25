Trending
Dining, Entertainment Venue Opens in Oregon

Walt Reilly’s, a new eatertainment venue in Bend, Oregon, offers mini-golf, virtual golf suites, virtual batting cages, a piano bar and more.

“Knowing what this town wants and likes, I think bringing all of that indoors is going to be really exciting and fantastic,” Tim Kerns, co-owner of the entertainment venue, told KTVZ. “I think we kind of wanted it to cater to everybody, where a family would feel comfortable, where 20-somethings would feel comfortable coming in,” added fellow co-owner Paul Gerber.

There are 190 golf courses on the golf simulator and players can enjoy a 9-on-9 virtual baseball game experience in the batting cages. For food, there are fine dining options to go along with the piano bar. Learn more at www.waltreillys.com.

