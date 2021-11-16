Digital Centre Celebrates 25th Anniversary at IAAPA

Photo booth manufacturer Digital Centre has an IAAPA show special for its 25th anniversary year. At their two booths, #124 and #1821, they’re showing their latest photo booth, Starlight.

They claim the machine kills 96.4% of bacteria and is equipped with an ION air purifier to eliminate viruses that may have been trapped inside. While tose are the Covid safety features, the new unit also comes with a nice lighting design, too. Plus, it was built with “Smart Smell Technology,” which DC says leaves a pleasant odor in the photo booth.

They’re also featuring their selfie photo mask that debuted during the pandemic. Learn more at www.dc-image.com.