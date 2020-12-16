Dezerland Park Offering Sneak Preview of Attractions

Dezerland Park in Orlando, Fla., is planning to open next year but starting this past Monday, Dec. 14, guests can visit the massive new location for a preview of Karting Orlando, Arcade Orlando and Bowling Orlando.

“We are giving our locals a chance to get a first preview of some of our attractions,” said Sebastian Mochkovsky, partner in attractions for the park and CEO of Sacoa. “While we gear up for a full opening next year, this gives us a chance to offer a fun new experience for locals to enjoy this holiday season, plus, we continue to create new jobs for Central Florida workers and that is important to us.”

Dezerland is also home to Bass Pro Shops, Putting Edge and Cinemark Orlando. It’s all part of a gargantuan 250,000-sq.-ft. project spearheaded by billionaire Michael Dezer, whose facility also houses The Auto Experience, said to be the largest privately-owned collection of automobile memorabilia in the world.

Learn more and stay connected at www.dezerlandpark.com. Current operating hours are 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays.