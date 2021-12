Don’t blame the Post Office if you haven’t gotten your December issue of RePlay yet. We pushed our own deadline back in order to include coverage of the recent IAAPA show, so please be a tad more patient. She’s on the way.

Of note: There’s a Year-End story in the issue which sends out a rosier view of the pandemic than it might have now that the Omicron variant is on the scene. As has been the case since this began, it’s a fluid situation, but overall, our industry remains optimistic.