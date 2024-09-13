D&B Reports Q2 Financial Results

Dave & Buster’s announced last week their results from Q2, which ended Aug. 6. The company reported a second quarter revenue of $557.1 million, an increase from the same period in 2023.

During that time frame, D&B also opened new stores in Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Johnson City, N.Y. They’ve also remodeled nine locations in the quarter.

Since then, the company has also opened a new Dave & Buster’s store in Barboursville, W.V., and a new Main Event store in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Read the full financial report here.