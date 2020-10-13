D&B Opening New Location This Month in Pennsylvania

Dave & Buster’s has set Oct. 26 as grand opening day for its new location at the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township, Penn. According to The Morning Call, the 30,000-sq.-ft. complex will feature an arcade with hundreds of games, a state-of-the-art sports bar with dozens of high-definition TVs, and will employ 120 staff members.

Like all of their other locations, the D&B will open with numerous Covid-19 safety protocols in place, including requiring masks, implementing self-serve hand sanitizer stations, suspending use of some games, and keeping tables at least six feet apart.

Learn more at www.daveandbusters.com.