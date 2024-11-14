Dave Hawkins Passes On

Dave Hawkins, one of the original founders of D&R Star, passed away on Nov. 10, reported the team at Lieberman Companies. Hawkins did collections and sales for D&R Star in the Austin, Minn., area and also managed their shop for many years.

“He was very active in pool and dart league development from the beginning, having worked with both location owners and players over the years to progress and develop our pool and dart league systems into what they have become today,” the company said.

Hawkins also had tenures on the Board of Directors and as President of both VNEA (Valley National 8-Ball League Association) and MOMA (Minnesota Operators of Music and Amusements).

Click here to read his obituary.