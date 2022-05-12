Dave & Buster’s Brooklyn Opens After 2-Year Delay

The second Dave & Buster’s location in Brooklyn is now open at Atlantic Terminal, reports News12, after a two-year pandemic-related delay.

The new venue has 34,000 sq. ft. of arcade games, plus the sports bar and dining space. The first D&B opened up in the area at Gateway Center in East New York at the end of 2021.

With this new location, the company gave away loaded up game cards for those waiting in line. The facility brought 170 news jobs to the community. Learn more at www.daveandbusters.com.