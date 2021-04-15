Creative Works to Feature Hostage Negotiator in Webinar

If you’re a business leader who wants to improve your communication skills, look no further than the upcoming Creative Works webinar on April 21 where FBI-trained hostage negotiator Scott Harvey will be doing a live training.

While the entertainment business isn’t about life-and-death situations, the principles of human emotion and communication are the same, and Harvey will share his expertise on the damage of silence, the need to over-communicate and the best ways to communicate.

“We believe in empowering business owners with the tools they need to succeed,” said Danny Gruening, the vice president of marketing at Creative Works. “Scott’s expertise is crucial, especially during a time when our industry is ramping up for a huge recovery and facilities will be hiring a lot of new employees.”

Register for free and learn more details at www.thewoweffect.com/harvey.