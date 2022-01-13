Creative Works Postpones Amusement 360 Event

Due to the surge in Covid cases in the U.S., Creative Works announced that it will now hold Amusement 360 from March 22-24 instead of its planned February dates. The event will still be held at the Embassy Suites Event Center in Indianapolis.

Amusement 360 will still be a hybrid event with the in-person offering and virtual registration options for those who can’t travel.

“We’re very excited about this upcoming event, which is now scheduled for March,” said Danny Gruening, VP of Marketing at Creative Works. “Based on feedback from our sponsors, speakers and registrants, we know these new dates will provide more opportunities for startups and operators to attend in person. We can’t wait to bring everyone together for 3 days of education, networking and fun.” Learn more at www.amusement360.com/event.