Creative Works Partners with Make-A-Wish

Creative Works has partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. The company says it works closely with Make-A-Wish to help them grant wishes to children who are ill or have lifetime diseases.

“Granting a wish can be so impactful for the lives of these kids, both emotionally and mentally, and it can just be a boost for their entire family as they all walk through this healing process together,” said Kimberly Schilling, owner of Creative Works. “Because of that, and our desire to not just write a check and smile from afar, we’re partnering with Make-A-Wish here locally.”

In their first month of partnership, Creative Works has already helped with three wishes, including bedroom renovations for children.