Crayola to Expand Their Location-Based Offerings

The famous crayon brand Crayola recently announced that they’re seeking partners around the world to license and develop new iterations of their LBE venue Crayola Experience, a “larger-than-life, immersive and interactive family destination.”

“Our growth strategy for 2022 and beyond includes extending our location-based entertainment footprint domestically and internationally, said Victoria Lozano, the company’s EVP of digital strategy and GM of attractions and retail. “We are now looking to develop licensing partnerships that bring new capital and expertise to accelerate our LBE expansion, particularly internationally where local market access and expertise are important.”

Crayola began meeting with potential partners last week at IAAPA Expo. Licensing inquiries can be directed to [email protected].