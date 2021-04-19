Cool Drone Footage Captures Inside of Pacific Pinball Museum

The Pacific Pinball Museum Annex in Alameda, Calif., is home to about 90 pinball machines from the 1940s through today, but they have thousands currently under repair. Drone operator Eddie Codel recently captured footage of those old games awaiting new life. Click here to take a look.

Codel, founder of the Flying Robot International Film Festival, was invited to the facility to take the photos and videos. He noted that the thousands of machines are being “constantly worked on, catalogued and photographed” and some of them might end up in the museum.

“In the not-so-distant future, the museum will reopen, and you will be able to play them again,” he enthused. “That day can’t come soon enough!”