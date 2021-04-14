Coney Island Reopens After Yearlong Closure

After 529 very long days of closure, New York’s famed Coney Island has reopened. According to the Associated Press, the amusement park opened April 9 after being closed for the 2021 season.

“It’s been very tough, but now is really a day of celebration, a day where we get together and we want to inspire people to come here, to really be able to have fun,” said Alessandro Zamperla, whose company Central Amusement International Inc. owns Luna Park – home of the famous Cyclone.

The attractions will first be opened on weekends only with reduced capacity and other “pandemic precautions.”