Complete AAMA Survey Today!

AAMA is requesting industry members to complete a survey to help them provide an accurate assessment of the amusement industry when they address state and federal legislators. Click here to take the survey.

“With your support, we can better advocate on behalf of you and your business,” the association wrote. The time-sensitive survey is available here: survey.zohopublic.com/zs/SNRpU5. It asks what type of business you operate, how many pre-pandemic employees you had compared to now, includes questions about government loans you’ve taken, and more.

Click here to read about AAMA’s recent virtual visit to D.C., or visit www.coin-op.org for more information.