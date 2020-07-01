Colorado Joins Growing List of States Closing Bars Amid Virus Spike; California FECs to Close for Three Weeks Minimum

Gov. Jared Polis recently ordered Colorado bars and nightclubs to close once again to in-person service, just two weeks after allowing them to reopen. The new 30-day closure will extend through the end of July.

The decision comes as Colorado has seen a slight uptick in coronavirus cases over the past two weeks, reports the Colorado Sun. “We haven’t figured out how to do bars and nightclubs safely,” Polis said. “I think it is partially attributable to bars and nightclubs. We’re not as successful as we’d like to be in leveling transmission.”

Bars may still sell takeout alcohol under the new rule, and ones that serve food and also function as restaurants can continue in-person service as long as people aren’t mingling with other groups.

In other news, California recently added to its re-closures. According to CalMatters, FECs, indoor restaurants and more will be required to close for at least three more weeks.

