Colerain Bowl Closes After 62 Years in Biz

Colerain Bowl in Colerain Township, Ohio, closed at the end of June after 62 years on the lanes, according to WCPO.

“The economic landscape of recent years has forced our decision to discontinue operations,” wrote Gina Ruggiere, in a post on the Colerain Bowl Facebook page. “It is a bittersweet end of an era and we wish our customers, employees and the greater Colerain community all the best.”