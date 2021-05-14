Coin Version of UNIS’s Pong Knockout Shipping Soon

Bring back 1970s magic with the 4-player version of Atari’s Pong game. Called Pong Knockout, the UNIS-made machine – in stock and shipping at the end of May – allows players to play alone or with up to three friends.

UNIS says the game, operated by coins, is “complete with retro sounds, neon lights and hours of nostalgic fun!” There is a separate coin entry on all four sides. The unit measures 59” x 59” and comes with a marquee and video display.

Click here to see a video of the 4-player machine in action. Contact [email protected] or 714-330-8996 for more information.