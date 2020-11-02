Coin Tech Tapped for Coastal Veracruz FEC Operations

Chedraui Group has chosen Coin Tech’s cashless system for El Dorado Park, a new entertainment concept for young and adults in the El Dorado Mall in Veracruz, Mexico. El Dorado Park is reportedly the first amusement park along the country’s the Gulf-of-Mexico coast and has more than 50 extreme indoor attractions, VR, and skill and mechanical games. The venue also follows general security measures and Covid protocols.

The fun center will use Coin Tech’s Cashless System to manage and control the location using payment technology, RFID contactless readers, the Game System management module, which allows guests to use cards to play games, access attractions and rides, buy food and souvenirs and obtain prizes through promotions. Not only can El Dorado Park control all of these areas, but it can also track and monitor each transaction through the system’s customized reports. The FEC is also equipped with the POS System for food sales, Redemption System and full-service kiosks (card sales, money load and balance verification). Additionally, Coin Tech will implement its Online Party Booking software for birthday parties operation and mobile app. The app allows guests to add money to their card and check balances, and also lets parents do all that remotely for their children’s cards, as well as take advantage of online sales and promotions.

Coin Tech says El Dorado Park and Chedraui have demonstrated their ability to develop and operate in the FEC sector and see great growth potential in the Mexican market. “Betting on boosting the economy, generating job positions and especially on strengthening family bonds, the family entertainment center offers a unique way of interaction for the whole family,” said Coin Tech.

“We are very excited to start working with a great chain like Chedraui. Our most important purpose has always been our commitment to our customers and their satisfaction,” said the company’s Santiago Barbero, international sales manager. “In order to achieve this goal, our professional team of software developers and engineers, technical support team, and our distributor and representative in Mexico, Andiva SA de CV, are working nonstop to provide the best customer service.”

You can learn more about El Dorado Park at www.doradopark.com and for more information on the latest developments in payment methods visit www.cointechcard.com.ar.