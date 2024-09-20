Coastal to Bring Level Up for IAAPA Europe

Coastal Amusements’ new ball drop game Level Up will make its European debut this week in Amsterdam at IAAPA Expo Europe, held Sept. 24-26. The company will show the game in Harry Levy’s booth #E8561.

In the all-ages skill game, players are challenged to drop the ball into any one of the five win slots. Each win slot is equipped with a dot matrix display and mounted on its own movable track, the company explained.

Every time a ball drops into a win slot, it moves up to a higher level (hence, Level Up), giving the player a chance to win more tickets. Read more about the game, which will be available in early 2025, in the October issue of RePlay.

In the meantime, visit www.coastalamusements.com for additional information.