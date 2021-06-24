Coastal Amusements Offers Ring Toss Jr. Unit at Expo

Ring Toss Jr. from Coastal Amusements will be on display at Amusement Expo next week. The new, smaller version of their popular Ring Toss game will be shipping in August, but you can check it out at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Booth #539.

The midway ticket redemption machine is the “same fun, high-earning game that players love, now available in a smaller cabinet for game centers with limited floor space,” the company said.

In Ring Toss Jr., players are challenged to toss rings around bottles on the playfield; it’s a classic carnival game with the added bonus of winning tickets based on your ring tossing skills. Learn more at www.coastalamusements.com.