Coastal Amusements Debuting Break the Plate Reloaded

A new version of Coastal Amusements’ award-winning game Break the Plate will be shown at this week’s IAAPA Expo in their booth #1315.

The updated edition of the game uses console dot matrix displays to show a score chart that has both points and tickets. The new monitor has the colorful plates with added animation when plates break, plus a “hot plate” for a higher point value.

Other brand-new games in the booth this year include Claw Frenzy, Double Play, Level Up, Tilt a Wheel and Wave Riders. That’s quite a lineup!

If you’re not at the show, you can visit them at www.coastalamusements.com.