Cloud Peak Lanes Enters Revamping Period

The Sheridan, Wyo., bowling center Cloud Peak Lanes is getting a big makeover after more than 60 years in the city, thanks to new owner Troy Cochran. According to the Sheridan Press, Cochran purchase the facility in late 2019 and was the only prospective buyer intent on keeping it a bowling center.

Recently, the first major change has been the purchase of a new digital scoring system that also allows customers to order food and drinks. Plans for the future include a full revamp into a bowling entertainment center – complete with a refurbished arcade and more.

“When this came up for sale, I was the only one who was going to keep it a bowling alley,” Cochran said. “Everybody else wanted to turn it into a parking lot or a bank. I just felt that, after 60 years of bowling, it would be a shame to lose that. If you go back and look at papers from the turn of the century, bowling was being written about almost daily. It was a big part of the community, and that needs to continue.” Learn more on the Cloud Peak Lanes Facebook page.