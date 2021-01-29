Cidercade Opens New Location in Houston

Bishop Cidercade opens its Houston location today, Jan. 29. The Dallas-based company, which serves beverages produced by Bishop Cider Co., now has three Texas locations.

The latest location, according to CultureMap Houston, is an 18,000-sq.-ft. venue – the largest of the three. A $10 admission gets customers free play on all of the nearly 300 games available. That includes pinball machines, Skee-Balllanes, air hockey and all sorts of video games.

“EaDo is in a period of transition, and we really like the vibe there,” said one of the owners, Joel Malone, on the new Cidercade’s East Downtown Houston neighborhood. “It allows us to play a large part in the transition and really get engrained in the neighborhood.”

Learn more at www.cidercadehouston.com.