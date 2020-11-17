Chuck E. Cheese Goes Outside in Southern California

Lucky enough to be one of the warmest year-round places in the nation, El Centro, Calif., recently saw the Chuck E. Cheese there reopen on Nov. 10 – only the facility moved 12 arcade machines outside of the building onto the sidewalk.

According to The Desert Review, the games can be played if customers buy entertainment packages that include player cards. Chuck E. Cheese is also available for takeout for anyone who wants a to-go pizza.

Jeanina Hernandez was there recently to celebrate her daughter’s 7th birthday, something she didn’t think would be possible at Chuck E. Cheese this year. “We didn’t think it would happen, but it did. It’s not the same, but it happened. It’s neat that they thought to put the games outside.”