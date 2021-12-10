Chuck E. Cheese Expanding Internationally Next Year

Chuck E. Cheese recently signed development agreements in three countries in South America and in the Middle East. According to Pizza Marketplace, the deals add to the “rapid ongoing international expansion of the brand,” which had already announced moves to expand into Egypt, Morocco, Romania and Kuwait.

The company is on track to have more than 100 international locations by 2022. “Investors and entrepreneurs continue to recognize Chuck E. Cheese as a high ROI opportunity within their local markets,” said Arun Barnes, COO and SVP of international development for CEC Entertainment. “With a unique business model that is unmatched in the FEC landscape, we are the brand that can have an immediate impact in almost any country around the globe, while providing a reliable cash flow for franchise partners who have a passion for family entertainment.”

Franchise partner Joanna Rostant of Yay! Entertainment in Trinidad and Tobago will expand the brand into Guyana and Suriname. The first site in Suriname is set to open in the first half of 2022. Meanwhile, Benchmark Hospitality Services will expand into Qatar throughout the next few years.

Chuck E. Cheese now has nearly 600 stores and 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues with locations in 47 states and 17 countries outside of the U.S.