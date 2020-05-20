Chuck E. Cheese DBA Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings

On the food delivery app GrubHub, Chuck E. Cheese locations around the country are doing business as “Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings,” leaving some feeling a bit deceived when ordering a meal.

According to the New York Post, the Pasqually name is taken from a singing chef character Chuck E. Cheese debuted in the 1970s. But the mobile move doesn’t mark an end for the Chuck E. Cheese brand.

“Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings’ recipes use fresh, homemade pizza dough, just like Chuck E. Cheese, but it is a different pizza that features a thicker crust and extra sauce, giving consumers a more flavorful, more premium pizza experience,” a CEC Entertainment spokesperson said. “While Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings recipes are currently only available for delivery, select items might be added to the Chuck E. Cheese menu in the future.”

According to Today, the restaurant chain Applebee’s has also been delivering via an under-the-radar name: Neighborhood Wings.