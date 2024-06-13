CEMA Trip to State Capitol June 24-25

The California Entertainment Machine Assn. (CEMA) is gearing up for its annual advocacy trip to the state capitol from June 24-25.

CEMA’s trip to Sacramento will include meetings with key legislators and policymakers to discuss important issues affecting the industry, the association reported. “We are excited to once again have the opportunity to engage with state lawmakers and advocate for policies that support our industry,” said CEMA president Jim Wyatt.

The association added that it’s continuing to “build and strengthen relationships with lawmakers.”

CEMA also organizes an annual California trade show (set for Jan. 31, 2025, in Anaheim), provides networking opportunities, and shares industry information and resources to help businesses in a competitive market.

For more information, contact Jim Wyatt at 213-268-4908 or [email protected]. You can also visit www.thecema.org.