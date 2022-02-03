CEMA Spotlight Show Has New April Date

The CEMA Spotlight Show will now take place on April 22 at Captain’s Arcade Showroom in Anaheim. The California association’s board of directors postponed the event in January due to the uptick in Covid cases.

The meeting is scheduled to include manufacturer and supplier seminars, a raffle and the association’s election of officers. The group will then have lunch and finish the day with a Spotlight Show of exhibits.

To learn more information, contact Jim Wyatt at 213-268-4908 or [email protected]. Their website is www.thecema.org.