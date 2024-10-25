CEMA Continues Lobbying Efforts

The California Entertainment Machine Assn.’s President Jim Wyatt recently met with Assembly Member Eloise Gomez-Reyes (District 50) at a community event in Upland, Calif. The assembly member is currently running for state senate.

CEMA also has upcoming meetings with Avelino Valencia (District 68) and Mike Gipson (District 65), who’s Chair of the Arts, Entertainment, Sports and Tourism Committee, a pivotal committee for the arcade and amusements industry.

To get involved in California and learn more about their January Spotlight Show in Anaheim, visit www.thecema.org.