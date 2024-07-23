CEMA Announces 2025 Date for Spotlight Show

The California Entertainment Machine Association will hold their Annual Spotlight Show on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at Captain’s Auction Warehouse and Showroom in Anaheim.

The event brings together California operators and industry professionals together for a day of networking, education, access to state legislators and exploration of the latest products and services, CEMA reports.

“We are excited to announce the date of our 2025 show,” said CEMA president Jim Wyatt. “We feel it is one of the most unique and engaging shows in our industry, not only showcasing the latest from top vendors but also providing attendees a chance to engage with policy makers and state legislators that regularly attend our show.”

Education sessions and meetings will be held from 8 a.m.-noon and the show floor will be open from noon-4 p.m. A catered lunch will be included. Go to www.thecema.org for further details.