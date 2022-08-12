Cedar Point Adding New Coaster to Shoreline

The amusement park Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, is adding its 18th roller coaster for the 2023 season, reports the Akron Beacon Journal.

The company announced recently that in a nod to its past, it will add a classic Wild Mouse coaster, reimagined with spinning cars, and create a new Boardwalk section in the park. The coaster will feature seven cars that spin a full 360-degrees as it navigates 1,312 feet of bright orange track.

Manufactured by Zamperla, the Wild Mouse will reach a height of 52 feet and have six mouth-themed cars and one cheese-themed car.

The park’s old Wild Mouse was removed in 2011 to make way for an outdoor stage.