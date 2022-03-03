Carla Saunders Retires from AVS Companies

AVS Companies has announced that Carla Saunders is retiring from the amusement and gaming industries as of April 1. Saunders is a sales account executive at the Elk Grove Village office and has been with the company for 17 years. She first came aboard when the company acquired Worldwide Distributors.

“When she joined us in 2005, I knew that her stellar reputation within the industry would make her a great addition to our team,” said Vince Gumma, president of AVS Companies. “I wish Carla and her husband great happiness as they begin the next phase of their lives together. We will miss her.”

Jeff Yoder, vice president and general manager of AVS Companies added, “Her industry knowledge, dedication and wonderful sense of humor will be sorely missed by all of us.” Said Tony Shamma, vice president of sales: “It has been a great honor and a blessing to work by her side over the years. Carla has been a mentor for our team and most importantly she has been a wonderful friend.”

The company said Carla plans to spend her retirement with her husband Jim, daughters Katherine and Candice, and her three grandchildren. She also looks forward to traveling, reading, taking a few classes and simply enjoying life with her family.