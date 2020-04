Now through April 26, Captain’s Auction Warehouse is hosting an online-only auction for Jersey Amusements of Allentown, Pa. The auction includes plush cranes, ticket machines, video games and more. Previews can be scheduled by appointment only within local COVID-19 guidelines.

A total of 67 lots are up for auction. Click here to see what’s available, or visit www.captainsauctionwarehouse.com for more information (call them at 714-701-9486).