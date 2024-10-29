Captain’s Auction Warehouse Next Event Nov. 1-2

The Anaheim Calif.-based Captain’s Auction Warehouse has a live and online auction event scheduled for Nov. 1-2. The company recently held a live auction at Pinball Expo for the first time at the Chicago gathering.

Back to regularly-scheduled programming, this coming auction will take place at the warehouse at 4411 East La Palma Ave. in Anaheim.

Call the company at 714-701-9486 or get more information at www.captainsauctionwarehouse.com. Click here to register and see the catalog, which includes John Wick and Venom Premium pins from Stern Pinball, and classic arcades like Daytona USA and Cruisin Exotica.